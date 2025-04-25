Reliance Industries Q4 Results: Mukesh Ambani-led co declares ₹5.50 dividend

Reliance Industries Q4 Results: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' board of directors has proposed a dividend of ₹5.50 for each equity share valued at ₹10 for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025.
“recommended a dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.
On Friday, Reliance Industries Ltd announced a 2.4% increase in its net profit for the March quarter as its retail sector bounced back and its oil operations resisted global trends. The consolidated net profit stood at ₹19,407 crore, or ₹14.34 per share, for the January-March period - the fourth quarter of the fiscal year (FY25) that runs from April 2024 to March 2025 - compared to ₹18,951 crore, or ₹14 per share, during the same timeframe last year, according to a company filing with the stock exchange.
The profit also showed a rise from ₹18,540 crore recorded in the preceding October-December quarter. Revenue from operations for the company increased to ₹2.6 lakh crore, up from ₹2.4 lakh crore achieved in the January-March 2024 period.
"Reliance Industries' Q4 results show a mixed performance. Consolidated net profit rose to ₹19,407 crore, with revenue growing 8.7% QoQ to ₹2.61 lakh crore. Jio Platforms (JPL) drove growth with a 16.9% Y-o-Y revenue increase, led by higher ARPU and strong home connects and digital services growth. JPL EBITDA grew 16.8% Y-o-Y. The O2C segment saw revenue growth, but margins dipped to 9.2%.
Retail business revenue was ₹88,637 crore with a stable EBITDA margin of 7.6%. Overall, the company's performance is stable, with growth in key segments offsetting some profitability impacts, said, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.
RIL share price today ended 0.12% lower at ₹1,300.05 apiece on the BSE.
