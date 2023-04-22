Reliance Industries Q4 results: What should investors do when RIL stock price opens on Monday?3 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 05:35 AM IST
- During Q4FY23, Ambani's oil-to-energy empire registered a PAT of ₹19,299 crore up by 19.11% YoY and 22.21% QoQ. EBITDA came in at ₹41,389 crore up by 21.8% YoY. O2C business reported a record EBITDA of ₹16,293 crore in Q4FY23 surging by 14.4%.
Stock price of Reliance Industries (RIL) will react to the company's last quarter results of FY23 on Monday. It is likely the reaction would be positive as RIL's financial performance has been broadly in line with estimates.
