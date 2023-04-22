Also, Bora added, "RIL posted strong Q4FY23 performance with 7% beat in consolidated EBITDA at Rs38,440 crore (up 9% q-o-q) led by better-than-expected standalone earnings offsetting marginal miss in retail EBITDA while Jio performance was broadly in-line. Standalone EBITDA increased sharply by 20% q-o-q to Rs18,070 crore (10% above our estimate) led by strong O2C EBITDA of Rs14818 crore (up 22% q-o-q) reflecting benefit of higher gasoline cracks and feedstock optimization. Jio EBITDA was in-line with a 2% q-o-q increase to Rs12,767 crore with steady ARPU of Rs179 and net subscriber addition of 6.4 mn q-o-q. Retail EBITDA was tad lower than expectation at Rs4769 crore (up 2.4% q-o-q) due to slower revenue growth of 2.4% while margin remained stable q-o-q at 7.7%."

