Reliance Industries Q4 Result: Mukesh Ambani-led empire to declare March quarter results on THIS date, dividend eyed

Nikita Prasad
Published18 Apr 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Labourers rest in front of an advertisement for Reliance Industries at a construction site in Mumbai(File Photo)(REUTERS)

Reliance Industries Q4 Result: Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced on Friday, April 18, that it will declare its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on April 25.

Reliance Industries Q3 Results

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate, announced its earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 16.

The consolidated Reliance Q3 results include the earnings for the conglomerate’s oil-to-chemical (O2C) business, Reliance Oil & Gas business, Reliance Jio as well as Reliance Retail business.

“Robust growth in the digital services business was led by sustained subscriber addition and consistent improvement in customer engagement metrics. This was well supported by a favorable subscriber mix, with an increasing number of users upgrading to 5G networks. Retail business ably capitalized on the pick-up in consumption amid festive demand during the quarter,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

 
First Published:18 Apr 2025, 06:13 PM IST
