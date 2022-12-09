Reliance Industries creates most wealth for investors in last 5 years1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 01:08 PM IST
India's top valued company Reliance Industries (RIL) has smashed all records to emerge as the largest wealth creator for investors during the last five years, as per its report on 27th annual wealth creation study by domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal. For the fourth time in a row, Reliance Industries has emerged the largest Wealth Creator over 2017-22.