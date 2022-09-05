RIL's new investments may double profits, says Morgan Stanley, raises stock's target price2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 03:29 PM IST
- Reliance Industries' (RIL) investments have potential to double profits by 2027, as per Morgan Stanley
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose nearly 2% to ₹2,581 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session after global brokerage Morgan Stanley in a report said that the fourth investment cycle of an estimated $50 billion spending over the next three years could help the conglomerate double its earnings.