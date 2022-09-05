The spending is planned on chemicals, 5G, retail and new energy over the next three years. However retail, telecom and new energy will likely be more front-loaded in the next two years with about 25% of total investments in each of the verticals over the next three years, Morgan Stanley added while maintaining overweight rating on RIL shares and increasing target price to ₹3,085 (from ₹3,015).

