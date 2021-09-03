Reliance Industries (RIL) share hits record high. Experts give 'buy' tag

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries share price today shot up to its new lifetime high of ₹2,374.90 breaching its previous high of ₹2,369.35 per equity share mark. The Sensex heavyweight today opened with an upside gap of ₹15.60 at ₹2310 per stock levels and went to make its new lifetime high of ₹2,374.90. According to stock market experts, RIL share price may continue to scale new peaks in upcoming trade sessions as they see further rise in the counter. They said that Reliance Industries share price may go up to ₹3000 levels in next 12 month.

Speaking on the reasons for rise in Reliance Industries shares; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Reliance Industries shares soaring near to its lifetime high can be attributed to these reasons — rise in Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail valuations by markets, sharp progress in Saudi Aramco Deal and expansion of Reliance Industries in solar power business. These four are the contributory reasons for rise in RIL share price in recent times."

Speaking on the reasons for rise in Reliance Industries shares; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Reliance Industries shares soaring near to its lifetime high can be attributed to these reasons — rise in Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail valuations by markets, sharp progress in Saudi Aramco Deal and expansion of Reliance Industries in solar power business. These four are the contributory reasons for rise in RIL share price in recent times." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Elaborating upon the rise in valuations of Reliance Jio by markets, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "Recently, Bharti Airtel has announced that its ARPU (Average Revenue Per user) is at ₹200. After this announcement, market is making an assessment that Reliance Jio’s ARPU would be around ₹160 to ₹170. So, there is sudden rise in Reliance Jio’s valuations at Dalal Street. Recently, it has done some deals to expand its Reliance Retail business. So, market valuations of both Relaicne Jio and Reliacne Retail have gone up in recent times."

Ravi Singhal went on to add that Reliance Industries is a debt-free company. So, after the progress in Saudi Aramco deal, market is expecting that Reliance may get around ₹1.25 lakh crore to ₹1.50 lakh crore once the deal is sealed finally. After getting this much of money, Reliance Industries will either spend this money on its expansion or in paying dividend to its shareholders. Since, its expansion plan is almost over, market is expecting huge dividend coming to the pocket of RIL share holders.

Advising Reliance Industries shareholders to hold position; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "The stock still looks positive and can go up to9 ₹2500 mark in immediate short-term. One should hold the counter for this target maintaining trailing stop loss at ₹2300."

On those who want to buy Reliance Industries shares, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "One can take a positional call in this counter adding it in one's portfolio at current market price for 6-9 month target of ₹2700. One can hold this counter for 12 months as it may touch ₹3000 mark in this period. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at ₹2170 and keep on accumulating RIL shares on every dip till it is quoting above ₹2250 per equity levels."

