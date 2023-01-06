Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail. Almost 60% of Reliance’s revenue comes from oil-refining and petrochemicals, though, the conglomerate has been reducing its dependence on oil-refining by diversifying into retail, telecommunications and technology, and is also pivoting into new energy business. Ambani last year unveiled plans to spend $75 billion on clean energy projects over the next 15 years.

