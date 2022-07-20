RIL share price back above ₹2,500 after windfall tax cut. Key triggers to watch now2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 10:30 AM IST
- The government cut windfall tax less than three weeks after they were imposed
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged more than 2% to ₹2,501 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's opening deals after the government cut windfall tax less than three weeks after they were imposed, offering relief fuel exporter RIL and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corporation of India (ONGC), which rallied nearly 5%.