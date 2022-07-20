Investors are also awaiting Reliance Industries' Q1 results as the conglomerate is set to report its earnings for the first quarter of the current fiscal this week on Friday, July 22, 2022. Further, RIL’s AGM tends to be announcement-heavy and expectations run high in the run-up to the annual general meet (AGM) and this year (like the last 3) centers on concrete timelines being announced for IPOs of the Consumer business Jio and Retail.

