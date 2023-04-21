RIL shares dip ahead of Q4; key things to watch out for

O2C EBITDA/tonne of crude processed is estimated to increase by 4 per cent QoQ, owing to an improvement in petroleum product cracks and an improvement in petchem margins QoQ. We expect EBITDA to increase by 14 per cent YoY to ₹42.1 billion from its retail segment. We have estimated 5mn subscriber addition and ARPU of ₹179 in Q4.