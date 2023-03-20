Reliance Industries shares fall to new 52-week low. Key levels to watch1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 02:48 PM IST
- Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plunged to hit a new 52-week low of ₹2,180 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plunged more than a per cent to hit a new 52-week low of ₹2,180 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session. The stock has been declining in the past few days and has fallen over 5% in the last five sessions as compared to nearly 2% decline in benchmark Sensex during the said period.
