Reliance Industries shares fall to new 52-week low. Key levels to watch

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plunged more than a per cent to hit a new 52-week low of ₹2,180 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session. The stock has been declining in the past few days and has fallen over 5% in the last five sessions as compared to nearly 2% decline in benchmark Sensex during the said period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}