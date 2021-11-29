Bharti and VIL have consistently indicated that the tariff hikes have to continue periodically to ensure that the ARPUs reach a sustainable level of around ₹300. RJio has not given any official word on it but the key to improvement in ROCE and sector valuation rerating will be to see continued improvement to achieve 30-40% higher ARPUs from the revised ARPU levels, said brokerage house Motilal Oswal.