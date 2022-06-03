According to stock market experts, Castrol India joining hands with Reliance Jio BP, market buzz about RIL entering the EV charging infrastructure business, expected IPO of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retails are some of the major combination of reasons that have fueled Reliance share price rally. However, they strictly advised fresh investors to avoid taking any fresh position at current levels. They said that those who have Reliance shares in their portfolio can maintain a stop loss at ₹2650 and further accumulate if it dips down to ₹2700 to ₹2720 apiece levels.