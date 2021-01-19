Reliance Industries (RIL) shares jump nearly 5% in two sessions

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, also remains cautious on markets. "Although we have opened with a gap up, I would be wary of going long immediately. The Nifty has a resistance around the 14550-14600 levels. If we can conquer that, we should be headed to 14900. Until then there is every possibility to go down to levels closer to 14100 and then 14000," he said.