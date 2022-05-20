Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Reliance Industries shares post biggest one-day gain in 18 months

Reliance Industries shares post biggest one-day gain in 18 months

A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board
1 min read . 03:33 PM ISTLivemint

  • RIL shares have gained about 9% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to an 8% fall in benchmark Sensex

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Reliance Industries posted biggest one-day gain since September 2020 i.e., in 18 months as the index heavyweight rallied more than 6% to 2,632 apiece in Friday's trading session on the BSE. The jump in the index major's stock helped the benchmarks bounce back.

Shares of Reliance Industries posted biggest one-day gain since September 2020 i.e., in 18 months as the index heavyweight rallied more than 6% to 2,632 apiece in Friday's trading session on the BSE. The jump in the index major's stock helped the benchmarks bounce back.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has been profiting from a surge in global commodity prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, burnishing their fossil-fuel credentials even as Asia’s richest men publicly push their pivots toward greener energy. RIL shares have gained about 9% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to an 8% fall in benchmark Sensex.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has been profiting from a surge in global commodity prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, burnishing their fossil-fuel credentials even as Asia’s richest men publicly push their pivots toward greener energy. RIL shares have gained about 9% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to an 8% fall in benchmark Sensex.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

RIL reported over 22% surge in its fourth-quarter profit at 16,203 crore on the back of bumper oil refining margins, steady growth in telecom, digital services and retail business. 

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's revenue from operations rose 37% to 2.11 lakh crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. It became the first Indian company to have crossed $100 billion revenue in a year.

The telco arm Jio's Q4 profit rose by 24% on a standalone basis to 4,173 crore from 3,360 crore in the same quarter last year, on the back of 20% rise in revenue. 

Last week, a report by Reuters suggested that India's biggest retailer Reliance may acquire dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building its own $6.5 billion consumer goods business, as it plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Almost 60% of Reliance’s revenue comes from oil-refining and petrochemicals, though, the conglomerate has been reducing its dependence on oil-refining by diversifying into retail, telecommunications and technology.