RIL shares rise even as Q3 profit dips. What brokerages recommend?2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:20 AM IST
- RIL's consolidated profit fell nearly 15% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹15,792 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) rose to ₹2,451 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals after the company's consolidated profit fell nearly 15% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹15,792 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23). Reliance's telecom arm reported a 28.3% rise in third-quarter profit while the retail segment's quarterly revenue grew over 17%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×