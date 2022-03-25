Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) have surged over 14% in a month as compared to a 3% rise in benchmark Sensex. The stock is nearing its all-time high level of ₹2,750 and is about 5% away from the level. The index heavyweight has been surging on the back of rise in Singapore gross refining margin (GRM), as per analysts.

“Reliance Industries is firing on all cylinders because its petchem business is doing extremely well on the back of a surge in Oil and Gas prices where Singapore GRM is at an all-time high. Its telecom business is unaffected by geopolitical tension and inflation whereas it is exploring synergies in its retail business. It is continuously expanding its path in the renewable energy business that opening more opportunities for the company," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Technically, the stock has created a strong base at the 2250 mark then witnessed a smart rally where it has broken out falling channel formation which is leading to fresh bullish momentum. On the upside, 2700-2750 is an immediate resistance area while it has the potential to move towards the 3000 mark. On the downside, 2500 should act as an immediate and strong support level, Meena added.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) recently acquired an 89% stake for ₹950 crore in Purple Panda Fashions Pvt. Ltd, which owns women innerwear and lounge wear brand Clovia.

"After the recent surge in crude oil prices, petro-chemical business of the RIL is expected to get margin benefit on its unsold petrol and diesel inventories. Apart from this, it has recently acquired majority stake in Clovia, that may push Reliance Retail business volume in the upcoming quarters. There are speculations on potential rise in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), which also acts as a good news for RIL shares," said Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

