RIL shares surge 14% in a month. Key factors driving the stock rally

“Reliance Industries is firing on all cylinders because its petchem business is doing extremely well on the back of a surge in Oil and Gas prices where Singapore GRM is at an all-time high. Its telecom business is unaffected by geopolitical tension and inflation whereas it is exploring synergies in its retail business. It is continuously expanding its path in the renewable energy business that opening more opportunities for the company," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.