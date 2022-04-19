Reliance Industries shares surge, less than 100 away from all-time high

Shares of index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged more than 4% to ₹2,654 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's session, supporting the benchmark indices. The stock is just less than ₹100 away from its all-time high level of ₹2,750 it had hit in October last year. On the BSE, RIL's market capitalization stood over ₹17.96 lakh crore, nearing the ₹18 lakh crore mark.

