Reliance Industries shares trade ex-dividend today. Key things to know2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 09:32 AM IST
- RIL fixed August 19 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive a dividend for the financial year FY22
Listen to this article
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) started trading ex-dividend on Thursday, a day ahead of its record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend benefit for FY22. The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share of ₹10 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.