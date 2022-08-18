Reliance Industries shares trade ex-dividend today. Key things to know

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail. Almost 60% of Reliance’s revenue comes from oil-refining and petrochemicals, though, the conglomerate has been reducing its dependence on oil-refining by diversifying into retail, telecommunications and technology. Ambani is pivoting the conglomerate into green energy and will scale up investments in the green energy initiative that it recently announced to play a leading role in the world's transition to clean energy.

