Reliance Industries shares tumble ahead of Q4 earnings. Good buying opportunity?3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 01:13 PM IST
- Reliance Industries Ltd may see operationally weak results in Q4 due to lower diesel margins partly compensated by higher petchem margins
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell in Thursday's trade ahead of the oil-to-telecom major's March quarter results on Friday, 21 April. Analysts on an average expect the Mukesh Ambani-led company to report a muted set of quarterly results.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×