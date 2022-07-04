RIL shares: What brokerages say after windfall tax announcement2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 09:27 AM IST
- Emkay has upgraded RIL shares to Buy as it believes that export taxes to dent GRMs but annual earnings resilient
The government on Friday imposed an export tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel while also joining nations like the UK in imposing a windfall tax on crude oil produced locally. Govt's unprecedented move to tax diesel and gasoline exports is designed to cap refining profits of pvt refiners like Reliance Industries (RIL) in global brokerage Jefferies' view.