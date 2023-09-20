Reliance shares extend losing streak to fourth session amid block deal news; should you buy, sell or hold?2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Reliance Industries' share price falls 2.5% on block deal news, continues losing streak for fourth consecutive session.
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price fell over 2.5% on Wednesday's trade Following news of a significant block deal after market opening. According to news report of CNBC-TV18, about 2 crore shares, or 0.3% of the company, were traded in the block deal, and ₹4,512 crore change hands in block deal window.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started