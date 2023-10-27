Reliance Industries share price traded over 2% higher on Friday ahead of the announcement of financial results for the quarter ended September 2023. RIL shares opened higher at ₹2,242 apiece as against previous close of ₹2,226.20 on the BSE .

RIL stock gained as much as 2.03% to an intraday high of ₹2,271.55 in Friday. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate will announce Q2FY24 earnings later today.

The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) is expected to show a healthy rise in net profit and operating income during the second quarter of FY24 led by a decent growth in oil to chemicals (O2C) segment as well as telecom and retail.

Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail are also expected to see decent growth in operating income.

As per analysts’ estimates, RIL's net sales may fall 2% YoY to ₹2,25,400 crore, while its adjusted net profit may see a 21.4% YoY growth.

RIL's consolidated EBITDA for Q2FY24 is expected to rise 21% YoY but fall 1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹37,900 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter may improve to 16.8% against 13.6% YoY.

For the oil to chemicals (O2C) segment, EBITDA is expected to rise 40% YoY and 3% QoQ to ₹16,800 crore.

Meanwhile, EBITDA for Reliance Jio during the September quarter is estimated to increase 4% QoQ, driven by about 10 million overall net subscriber adds and blended ARPU improving to ₹183 from ₹181 in the June quarter on continued subs mix improvement, rising FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) contribution, and QoQ higher days in Q2.

Reliance Retail may also see nearly 5% sequential rise in EBITDA driven by increased store footprint, and benefits of operating leverage.

Apart from key earnings numbers, investors will focus on updates on new energy business and trends in retail and telecom segments.

Reliance share price has been underperforming this year. RIL shares have lost over 4% in the last one month and have declined more than 9% in three months. The stock has fallen over 11% year-to-date (YTD).

At 10:10 am, Reliance Industries share price was trading 1.59% higher at ₹2,261.65 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

