Reliance Industries share price gains over 2% ahead of Q2 results; check details
The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) is expected to show a healthy rise in net profit and operating income during the second quarter of FY24 led by a decent growth in oil to chemicals (O2C) segment as well as telecom and retail.
Reliance Industries share price traded over 2% higher on Friday ahead of the announcement of financial results for the quarter ended September 2023. RIL shares opened higher at ₹2,242 apiece as against previous close of ₹2,226.20 on the BSE.
