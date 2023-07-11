Reliance Industries share price hits 52-week high; experts expect more upside3 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Reliance Industries share price: RIL stock hits a new 52-week high amid reports of the demerger and listing of Jio Financial Services and the buyout of minority shareholders in Reliance Retail. Analysts believe that these announcements will boost RIL's stock price.
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) continued witnessing buying interest on Tuesday as they rose over a per cent to hit their fresh 52-week high of ₹2,764.50 in morning trade on BSE. The stock opened at ₹2,750.20 against the previous close of ₹2,735.15 and rose 1.07 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹2,764.50 in the first half of trade. In the previous session, the stock had gained 3.78 per cent.
Brokerage firm JM Financial has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,900.
"We reiterate a 'buy' on RIL as we believe net debt concerns are overdone, and also because RIL has industry-leading capabilities across businesses to drive robust 14-15 per cent EPS CAGR over the next 3-5 years," said JM Financial.
Most brokerage firms and analysts are likely to revise their estimates after the company's June quarter earnings.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects RIL’s standalone EBITDA to decline 14 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) on weaker GRM (gross refinery margins), and flat pet-chem margins, but partly offset by marginally higher E&P (exploration and production) profitability.
"We expect consolidated EBITDA to decline by a modest 2 per cent QoQ as weaker standalone performance is offset by benefits of fuel over-recoveries in O2C (oil to chemicals), and QoQ improvements in Jio and Retail," Kotak said.
"We expect EBITDA for (1) Jio to increase 3 per cent QoQ, driven by about 9 million overall net subscriber adds, blended ARPU (average revenue per user) improving to ₹181 on subs mix improvement, rising FTTH (Fiber To The Home) contribution, and QoQ higher days in Q1 and (2) retail to increase by nearly 3 per cent QoQ driven by increased store footprint, and benefits of operating leverage," said Kotak.
Morgan Stanley, in a report on July 7, said "As the downgrade cycle reverses and net debt nears peak, 'rate of change' will be a key focus in RIL's earnings. Beyond that, it's all about rebuilding confidence in petro-chem margins, fuel demand, and monetisation of investments in retail. Digital will see limited earnings quality shift near term."
Shares of Reliance Industries traded 0.61 per cent higher at ₹2,751.70 on BSE around 12 pm.
