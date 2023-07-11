Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) continued witnessing buying interest on Tuesday as they rose over a per cent to hit their fresh 52-week high of ₹2,764.50 in morning trade on BSE. The stock opened at ₹2,750.20 against the previous close of ₹2,735.15 and rose 1.07 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹2,764.50 in the first half of trade. In the previous session, the stock had gained 3.78 per cent.

The stock is witnessing decent traction on reports about the upcoming demerger and listing of Jio Financial Services and the buyout of minority shareholders in Reliance Retail. Reliance Industries on Saturday announced in a BSE filing that the National Company Law Tribunal approved the planned demerger of Jio Financial Services. It announced the record date of July 20, 2023, for the same. A day before the company's board decided to cancel 0.1 per cent equity held by shareholders in unlisted Reliance Retail for a consideration that values it at almost ₹8 lakh crore. The stock has underperformed the equity benchmark Sensex in the last one year; shares of Reliance Industries are up 13 per cent in the last one year against a 21 per cent gain in the Sensex. Analysts and brokerage firms underscore that the recent announcements will give a boost to Reliance Industries' stock price. Amar Ambani, Group President and Head of Institutional Equities at YES Securities believes the stock can see a strong up-move from hereon. "I feel Reliance Industries (RIL) is reaching a stage where the value of the retail business is so phenomenal, that you are getting all other businesses free (oil & gas, refining, petrochemicals, green energy, telecom, Jio Financial), in the current price. The stock has largely underperformed the Nifty benchmark for nearly 3 years now. Seems like this consolidation is ending and it's time for another major up move," Ambani wrote on Twitter.

Brokerage firm JM Financial has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,900.

"We reiterate a 'buy' on RIL as we believe net debt concerns are overdone, and also because RIL has industry-leading capabilities across businesses to drive robust 14-15 per cent EPS CAGR over the next 3-5 years," said JM Financial.

Most brokerage firms and analysts are likely to revise their estimates after the company's June quarter earnings.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects RIL’s standalone EBITDA to decline 14 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) on weaker GRM (gross refinery margins), and flat pet-chem margins, but partly offset by marginally higher E&P (exploration and production) profitability.

"We expect consolidated EBITDA to decline by a modest 2 per cent QoQ as weaker standalone performance is offset by benefits of fuel over-recoveries in O2C (oil to chemicals), and QoQ improvements in Jio and Retail," Kotak said.

"We expect EBITDA for (1) Jio to increase 3 per cent QoQ, driven by about 9 million overall net subscriber adds, blended ARPU (average revenue per user) improving to ₹181 on subs mix improvement, rising FTTH (Fiber To The Home) contribution, and QoQ higher days in Q1 and (2) retail to increase by nearly 3 per cent QoQ driven by increased store footprint, and benefits of operating leverage," said Kotak.

Morgan Stanley, in a report on July 7, said "As the downgrade cycle reverses and net debt nears peak, 'rate of change' will be a key focus in RIL's earnings. Beyond that, it's all about rebuilding confidence in petro-chem margins, fuel demand, and monetisation of investments in retail. Digital will see limited earnings quality shift near term."

Shares of Reliance Industries traded 0.61 per cent higher at ₹2,751.70 on BSE around 12 pm.

