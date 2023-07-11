"I feel Reliance Industries (RIL) is reaching a stage where the value of the retail business is so phenomenal, that you are getting all other businesses free (oil & gas, refining, petrochemicals, green energy, telecom, Jio Financial), in the current price. The stock has largely underperformed the Nifty benchmark for nearly 3 years now. Seems like this consolidation is ending and it's time for another major up move," Ambani wrote on Twitter.