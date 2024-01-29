Reliance share price hits record high, market cap crosses ₹19 lakh crore
Reliance shares have gained nearly 9% in the past one month, while the stock has surged more than 24% in three months. Three-year returns on Reliance shares come at over 53%.
Reliance Industries share price hit a record high on Monday with its market capitalisation crossing ₹19 lakh crore. Reliance shares rallied as much as 4.19% to a fresh high of ₹2,824.00 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started