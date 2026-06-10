Reliance Industries share price jumps over 2% on partnering with Meta for India's first AI data centre

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), India's most valuable company by market capitalisation, gained on Wednesday, 10 June, after it announced India's first AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in partnership with global tech giant Meta Inc.
Following the announcement, Reliance Industries share price gained 2.4% to ₹1,300 apiece and was among the top index contributors today. This is the second day of gains for RIL shares after a nine-day losing streak, during which it eroded almost ₹1.29 lakh crore in investor wealth.
According to the exchange filing shared by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani -led firm, RIL will develop a data centre with 168 MW capacity to be delivered within two years, with an option to scale.
RIL will provide end-to-end services including design, construction, management of utilities, renewable power, network connectivity, and managed services, positioning the group as a single-window solutions provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure in India. Meta will lease capacity from the facility.
This marks a significant milestone in Meta's global infrastructure expansion and deepens the long-standing strategic partnership with Reliance — one that spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation in one of the world's most dynamic digital markets, the company said in the filing.
The data centre will be powered by renewable energy and cooled with desalinated seawater, demonstrating both RIL's and Meta's commitment to sustainability, the statement said.
Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure. Building India’s first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”
Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said, "We're proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data centre in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India's economy."
Going ahead, investors will be keenly tracking RIL's AGM slated to take place next week on June 19.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.