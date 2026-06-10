Reliance Industries share price jumps over 2% on partnering with Meta for India's first AI data centre

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), India's most valuable company by market capitalisation, gained on Wednesday, 10 June, after it announced India's first AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in partnership with global tech giant Meta Inc.
Following the announcement, Reliance Industries share price gained 2.4% to ₹1,300 apiece and was among the top index contributors today. This is the second day of gains for RIL shares after a nine-day losing streak, during which it eroded almost ₹1.29 lakh crore in investor wealth.
According to the exchange filing shared by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani -led firm, RIL will develop a data centre with 168 MW capacity to be delivered within two years, with an option to scale.
RIL will provide end-to-end services including design, construction, management of utilities, renewable power, network connectivity, and managed services, positioning the group as a single-window solutions provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure in India. Meta will lease capacity from the facility.
This marks a significant milestone in Meta's global infrastructure expansion and deepens the long-standing strategic partnership with Reliance — one that spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation in one of the world's most dynamic digital markets, the company said in the filing.
The data centre will be powered by renewable energy and cooled with desalinated seawater, demonstrating both RIL's and Meta's commitment to sustainability, the statement said.
Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure. Building India’s first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”
Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said, "We're proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data centre in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India's economy."
Going ahead, investors will be keenly tracking RIL's AGM slated to take place next week on June 19.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.