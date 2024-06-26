Reliance Industries stock reclaims ₹3,000 level after 15 sessions, hits new record high
The rally propelled Reliance Industries' market capitalisation to reclaim the ₹20 lakh crore mark, reaching ₹20.48 lakh crore, with an addition of ₹81,203 crore today.
Shares of Reliance Industries, India's largest company by market capitalisation, reclaimed the ₹3,000 mark in today's trading session after a 15-session gap, setting a new record high of ₹3,037.95 per share by gaining 4.50%.
