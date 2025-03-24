Reliance Industries share price rose over a per cent on Monday's trading session after the company announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Nauyaan Tradings Private Limited (NTPL), has finalized the acquisition of a 74% equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Ltd (NSPL) from Welspun Corp Limited for ₹382.73 crore.

