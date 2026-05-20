Reliance Industries share price rises 2.5% despite stock market crash. Do you own?

Reliance Industries share price surged as much as 2.6% on NSE despite the Indian stock market witnessing extreme volatility on Wednesday, 20 May.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate stock opened at ₹1,318 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,322.70. RIL stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,357.40 per share.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market witnessed a gap-down start, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 falling nearly 1% each during intraday trade. The markets, however, recouped some losses and remained choppy amid mixed geopolitical cues and continued uncertainty surrounding a possible resolution to the West Asian conflict.

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It is to be noted that there was no immediate trigger behind the rally in Reliance Industries share price.

According to data available on NSE, around 66.47 lakh shares of India's most valuable firm changed hands today.

Reliance Industries Q4 results 2026 highlights RIL, on April 24, had posted a 12.6% year-on-year(YoY) decline in consolidated net profit of ₹16,971 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter last year (Q4FY25), the company had reported a profit of ₹19,407 crore.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, spanning oil, telecom, and retail businesses, recorded a 12.9% YoY increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹2,98,621 crore during the March quarter, compared with ₹2,64,573 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.

RIL’s gross revenue rose 13% YoY to ₹3,25,290 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) fell 8.1% YoY to ₹20,616 crore.

The company’s consolidated EBITDA slipped marginally by 0.3% YoY to ₹48,588 crore, and EBITDA margin contracted by 200 basis points year-on-year to 14.9%.

For the full financial year FY26, RIL reported a net profit of ₹80,775 crore, marking a 16% increase from ₹69,648 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations for the year climbed 9.75% to ₹10,75,675 crore, up from ₹9,80,136 crore in the previous fiscal year.

"Through FY26, we faced geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices and shifting global trade patterns. These headwinds weighed on businesses across the world. India held its economic growth course through all this, as did Reliance. The breadth of our portfolio and strong domestic orientation helped navigate volatility in the external environment," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Reliance also declared a dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26. At the same time, Ambani indicated that plans for the launch of the Jio IPO remain on schedule.

Reliance Industries share price trend RIL share price has remained largely negative in the near term amid a volatile market. The stock has declined by over a per cent in a week and 1.14% in a month.

Furthermore, RIL stock has fallen 14.46% on a year-to-date (YTD) and 5.40% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, RIL shares have delivered 10.38% returns in three years and over 36% in five years.