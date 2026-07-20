Reliance Industries share price rises after Q1 results. Should you buy or sell the stock?

Reliance Industries share price rises over 1% on the NSE in Monday's trading session after the company announced its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026, on Friday. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported its Q1 results 2026 on 17 July post-market hours.

The Mukesh Ambani-led stock opened at ₹1,317 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,327.

Reliance Industries Q1 results 2026 highlights Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of ₹20,946 crore for the April-June quarter of FY2026-27 (Q1FY27), marking a 22.4% decline from ₹26,994 crore recorded in the same period last year.

On a sequential basis, however, the company's profit increased 23.4% from ₹16,971 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4FY26).

The year-on-year (YoY) decline was largely due to a high base, as the year-ago quarter included a one-time gain of ₹8,924 crore from the sale of Reliance's stake in Asian Paints. Excluding this exceptional item, the company's Q1FY27 net profit rose 15.9% year-on-year.

Revenue from operations climbed 25.4% YoY and 4.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹3,11,850 crore during the June quarter. Reliance had posted revenue of ₹2,48,660 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹2,98,621 crore in Q4FY26.

The company's consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹54,067 crore, up 10.1% from a year earlier and 11.3% higher than the previous quarter. While the EBITDA margin contracted 210 basis points year-on-year, it improved 100 basis points sequentially to 15.9%.

Reliance also reduced its outstanding debt to ₹3,69,705 crore as of the end of Q1FY27, compared with ₹3,74,421 crore at the end of Q4FY26.

“Reliance has made a steady start to FY27, with all businesses delivering strong operating performance. Our diverse business portfolio has once again demonstrated its resilience in a quarter which witnessed continuing geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity markets," Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Reliance share price - Should you buy or sell? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained its 'buy rating on Reliance Industries stock, with a revised target price of ₹1,550 apiece.

“Our FY27-28E EBITDA is broadly unchanged as higher O2C earnings are offset by losses in Jio-BP, while we raise FY27E PAT by ~7%, driven by higher other income and lower minority interest. We build in a CAGR of ~9-10% in RIL’s consolidated EBITDA/PAT over FY26-28. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR1,550 (earlier INR1,690), as we now apply a ~25% holdco discount to RIL’s ~66.4% stake in JPL,” the brokerage firm said.

Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said Reliance is well placed to maintain its earnings growth trajectory, driven by multiple long-term structural growth catalysts.

On the technical outlook, Sachdeva said that the stock appears to have completed a prolonged phase of correction and consolidation after retreating from its highs of around Rs.1,600. The stock has once again found strong support near the Rs.1,280 zone, a level that has consistently acted as a demand area on the weekly charts since April 2025. Despite briefly slipping below this support intraday on a few occasions, the stock has managed to close above it, indicating that long-term investors continue to accumulate at lower levels.

"In the near term, the stock is expected to extend its recovery towards the Rs.1,450-1,480 zone, where strong resistance is likely to emerge, and profit booking could limit further gains. The broader structure still reflects a double-top pattern formed in the Rs.1,585-1,600 region, making this resistance zone crucial for determining the next leg of the trend.

While the current technical setup favours a gradual recovery, a sustained and decisive breakout above Rs.1,600 would be required to invalidate the long-term bearish reversal pattern and signal the beginning of a fresh structural uptrend. Until then, the stock is likely to remain in a recovery phase within a broader consolidation, with a positive bias as long as it continues to hold above the Rs.1,280 support level on a closing basis," she added.