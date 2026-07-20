Reliance Industries share price rises after Q1 results. Should you buy or sell the stock?

Reliance Industries share price rises over 1% on the NSE in Monday's trading session after the company announced its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026, on Friday. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported its Q1 results 2026 on 17 July post-market hours.

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The Mukesh Ambani-led stock opened at ₹1,317 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,327.

Reliance Industries Q1 results 2026 highlights Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of ₹20,946 crore for the April-June quarter of FY2026-27 (Q1FY27), marking a 22.4% decline from ₹26,994 crore recorded in the same period last year.

On a sequential basis, however, the company's profit increased 23.4% from ₹16,971 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4FY26).

The year-on-year (YoY) decline was largely due to a high base, as the year-ago quarter included a one-time gain of ₹8,924 crore from the sale of Reliance's stake in Asian Paints. Excluding this exceptional item, the company's Q1FY27 net profit rose 15.9% year-on-year.

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Revenue from operations climbed 25.4% YoY and 4.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹3,11,850 crore during the June quarter. Reliance had posted revenue of ₹2,48,660 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹2,98,621 crore in Q4FY26.

The company's consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹54,067 crore, up 10.1% from a year earlier and 11.3% higher than the previous quarter. While the EBITDA margin contracted 210 basis points year-on-year, it improved 100 basis points sequentially to 15.9%.

Reliance also reduced its outstanding debt to ₹3,69,705 crore as of the end of Q1FY27, compared with ₹3,74,421 crore at the end of Q4FY26.

“Reliance has made a steady start to FY27, with all businesses delivering strong operating performance. Our diverse business portfolio has once again demonstrated its resilience in a quarter which witnessed continuing geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity markets," Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

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Reliance share price - Should you buy or sell? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained its 'buy rating on Reliance Industries stock, with a revised target price of ₹1,550 apiece.

“Our FY27-28E EBITDA is broadly unchanged as higher O2C earnings are offset by losses in Jio-BP, while we raise FY27E PAT by ~7%, driven by higher other income and lower minority interest. We build in a CAGR of ~9-10% in RIL’s consolidated EBITDA/PAT over FY26-28. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR1,550 (earlier INR1,690), as we now apply a ~25% holdco discount to RIL’s ~66.4% stake in JPL,” the brokerage firm said.

Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said Reliance is well placed to maintain its earnings growth trajectory, driven by multiple long-term structural growth catalysts.

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On the technical outlook, Sachdeva said that the stock appears to have completed a prolonged phase of correction and consolidation after retreating from its highs of around Rs.1,600. The stock has once again found strong support near the Rs.1,280 zone, a level that has consistently acted as a demand area on the weekly charts since April 2025. Despite briefly slipping below this support intraday on a few occasions, the stock has managed to close above it, indicating that long-term investors continue to accumulate at lower levels.

"In the near term, the stock is expected to extend its recovery towards the Rs.1,450-1,480 zone, where strong resistance is likely to emerge, and profit booking could limit further gains. The broader structure still reflects a double-top pattern formed in the Rs.1,585-1,600 region, making this resistance zone crucial for determining the next leg of the trend.

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While the current technical setup favours a gradual recovery, a sustained and decisive breakout above Rs.1,600 would be required to invalidate the long-term bearish reversal pattern and signal the beginning of a fresh structural uptrend. Until then, the stock is likely to remain in a recovery phase within a broader consolidation, with a positive bias as long as it continues to hold above the Rs.1,280 support level on a closing basis," she added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.