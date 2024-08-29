Reliance Industries share price rises more than 2% ahead of AGM: To consider 1:1 bonus issue on 5 Sept. Buy or Sell?

  • Stock Market today: Reliance Industries share price gained more than 2% ahead of AGM: Its Board meeting on 5 September will consider bonus issue of 1:1. Should you buy or sell the stock? Here is what experts recommend-

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock Market today: Reliance Industries share price gained more than 2% ahead of AGM: Its Board meeting on 5 September will consider bonus issue of 1:1
Stock Market today: Reliance Industries share price gained more than 2% ahead of AGM: Its Board meeting on 5 September will consider bonus issue of 1:1

Stock Market today: Reliance Industries share price gained more than 2% ahead of AGM: Its Board meeting on 5 September will consider bonus issue of 1:1

The Reliance Industries Share price that has remained range bound in last one month however gained more than 2% ahead of AGM

The Reliance Industries Share price opened at 3014.95 on Thursday on the BSE only marginally higher than previous close of 2995.75. The

Reliance Industries Share price however gained sharply to 3074.80 after it announced of a Board meeting on 5 September to consider Bonus issue of 1:1

 

Also Read | Reliance Industries board to consider issuing 1:1 bonus shares on September 5

Should you Buy or Sell

 

Sumeet Bagadia recommends to accumulate the stock

Reliance's share price is on an uptrend. The Reliance share price has crucial support at 2900, whereas it is facing hurdles at 3200, said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking. Those who have Reliance shares in their portfolio are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at 2900, for the short-term target of 3200 apiece. Fresh investors can also buy the stock at current market price for the short-term target of 3200 and maintain buy-on-dips until the stock sustains above 2900, added Bagadia

 

Also Read | KEC International share price rises 9% on ₹1,171 crore order inflow
Also Read | HAL, BEL, Mazagon, other Multibagger Defence stocks see correction. Buy or Sell?

Avinash Gorakshkar- Expectations of big announcements driving the stock

Reliance's share price is rising today as the market is expecting some big announcements in the 47th AGM, which is underway, said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

The market has a reason to expect a timeline related to the Reliance Jio IPO and Reliance Retail IPO listing, as the Sensex heavyweight had announced in its 2019 AGM to list these two businesses on the Indian bourses in the next five years. Some announcements related to oil to chemical (O2C) stake sale are also expected. So, these are some speculative sentiments that are fueling Reliance's share price today, said Gorakshkar

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
51.5%

1 of 7Read Full Story
44%

2 of 7Read Full Story
97%

3 of 7Read Full Story
100

4 of 7Read Full Story
106

5 of 7Read Full Story
$35 M

6 of 7Read Full Story
Rs 800 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsReliance Industries share price rises more than 2% ahead of AGM: To consider 1:1 bonus issue on 5 Sept. Buy or Sell?

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,751.70
02:35 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-107.5 (-2.21%)

Tata Steel

151.45
02:35 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-2.25 (-1.46%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.25
02:35 PM | 29 AUG 2024
0.5 (0.29%)

Bharat Electronics

292.35
02:35 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-7.6 (-2.53%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

51.70
02:23 PM | 29 AUG 2024
3.76 (7.84%)

PNB Housing Finance

957.90
02:23 PM | 29 AUG 2024
55.8 (6.19%)

Whirlpool Of India

2,194.80
02:22 PM | 29 AUG 2024
124.35 (6.01%)

KEC International

917.45
02:22 PM | 29 AUG 2024
50.15 (5.78%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,985.00285.00
    Chennai
    73,125.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,340.0071.00
    Kolkata
    72,838.00-144.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue