In the company's latest annual report released on Wednesday, he said the company sold minority stakes in Jio Platforms - the unit that houses its telecom and digital business - and retail arm for almost ₹2 lakh crore, 49% in fuel retailing venture for ₹7,629 crore and raised another ₹53,124 crore through rights issue. "We now have a strong balance-sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for our three hyper-growth engines Jio, Retail and O2C," he said.