Reliance Industries share price to be in focus on Thursday. Here's why

Shares of Reliance Industries are likely to attract investor interest in Thursday’s trade, June 25, after the company said its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Karkinos Healthcare, has completed HPV DNA screening for over one lakh women across India. The milestone marks an important step towards expanding access to high-quality cervical cancer screening and follow-up care.

Advertisement

Reliance Industries, in its regulatory filing, said cervical cancer prevention is often limited not only by access to screening but also by loss to follow-up after a positive result. Karkinos Healthcare’s model addresses both challenges through World Health Organization-recommended HPV DNA testing and a digitally enabled continuum of care that integrates awareness, screening, tracking, triage, navigation and follow-up.

The company further said the milestone was achieved through multiple implementation models across diverse geographies, including public health programmes, public-private partnerships, CSR-supported initiatives, nurse-assisted and self-sampling programmes, district-level screening efforts, and focused outreach for underserved and high-risk communities.

Commenting on the development, Dr Neerja Bhatla, Consultant, Early Detection and Women Wellness at Karkinos Healthcare, who is also a Padma Shri awardee and a globally acclaimed leader in women’s health and oncology, said, “The evidence has been clear for some time that HPV DNA testing is the most reliable primary screen we have for cervical cancer. What matters now is not testing at scale alone but also ensuring that every woman who tests positive is carried through to diagnosis and treatment across the care continuum.”

Advertisement

“For decades, the obstacle in this country has not been our understanding of cervical cancer; it has been the reach. Bringing a high-quality test to women in districts and small towns and then carrying them through the system, rather than leaving them with only a result, is how a public-health gain is actually made. This is the model that has to scale,” added Dr Goura Kishore Rath, Senior Oncology Advisor at Karkinos Healthcare, who has also served as Head, NCI-India, and Chief, DRBRAIRCH-AIIMS.

Reliance Industries share price trend The company’s shares have remained volatile since the start of the year, having lost 16.5% of their value so far. The weak performance has also weighed on the Nifty 50, given Reliance Industries’ heavyweight status in the benchmark index.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the company unveiled a series of growth initiatives at its annual general meeting (AGM). Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani outlined plans to more than double the company’s consolidated EBITDA over the next five years.

Reliance plans to deepen its manufacturing presence in fresh produce, apparel and consumer electronics, while targeting ₹1 trillion in gross revenue for its FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products, by FY30.

The company identified five key value-creation avenues: reinventing its oil-to-chemicals business to create more stable growth revenue streams, accelerating New Energy projects, scaling Reliance Intelligence, building RCPL into India’s largest FMCG company, and enabling $125 billion-$150 billion in exports by 2032.

Following the AGM, brokerages retained their bullish outlook on the company, citing multiple growth drivers across its telecom, retail, energy and emerging businesses.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.