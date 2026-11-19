Reliance Industries share price target: Reliance Industries shares may have more room to run despite their sharp recovery over the past month, as improving profitability in the company's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and the possibility of further earnings upgrades could support the next leg of the rally. Global investment firm JPMorgan believes the stock's recent gains have not entirely captured its improving earnings outlook, keeping the investment case alive even as some of its valuation advantage has narrowed.

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In its latest note, JPMorgan maintained its 'Overweight' rating on Reliance Industries and set a price target of ₹1,675. This indicated an upside potential of around 23% from Wednesday's closing price of ₹1,363.

RIL was trading at ₹1,366.90 on Thursday, after gaining over 13% in the preceding month. However, its performance over longer periods remained mixed, with the shares rising 4% in three months and 3% in six months, while declining 10% over the past year.

Meanwhile, the Mukesh Ambani stock was around 15% below its 52-week high of ₹1,611.20, recorded in January 2026. Its 52-week low stood at ₹1,152.30, touched in October 2026.

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JPMorgan's investment thesis rests on improving earnings, particularly in O2C, alongside the possibility of fresh business catalysts that could sustain the stock's recovery.

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O2C earnings recovery could drive further upgrades, says JPMorgan As per reports, JPMorgan expects Reliance Industries to report strong year-on-year growth in net profit over the next few quarters, primarily supported by an improvement in its O2C business. The brokerage also sees scope for further earnings upgrades, particularly for FY28, if margins remain firm.

According to the global investment firm, the stock has not fully priced in the earnings upgrades already made by analysts. This creates room for the share price to catch up with improving earnings estimates, provided the recovery in operating performance continues.

However, the recent rally has reduced the valuation discount that Reliance offered investors in October. The decline in comparable valuation multiples for its retail business has further narrowed this discount. While its price-to-earnings multiples relative to the broader market remain supportive, JPMorgan believes that further gains will require fresh triggers.

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Two triggers to watch: Retail recovery in December quarter, renewable energy rollout in 2027 JPMorgan has identified two specific developments that could provide the next set of catalysts for Reliance Industries shares.

The first trigger is an improvement in the retail business. The brokerage expects early signs of a recovery in Reliance's retail operations to emerge in the December quarter. A better performance from this segment could strengthen the company's overall earnings outlook and provide investors with greater confidence in its growth prospects beyond the O2C business. This is particularly important as the valuation discount associated with the retail business has already narrowed following the recent rally.

The second trigger is the commencement of renewable energy installations. JPMorgan expects these installations to begin between March and June 2027. The start of on-ground installations would mark progress in Reliance's renewable energy plans and could provide investors with greater visibility into the company's execution and longer-term growth opportunities.

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These two developments, therefore, represent separate potential catalysts: an improvement in the existing retail business in the December quarter and progress in the renewable energy business during March-June 2027.

Reliance Industries Q2 Reliance Industries has also delivered a strong earnings performance, providing a foundation for the brokerage's positive outlook. The company reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance in the September quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 33.8% year-on-year to a record ₹29,550 crore. Revenue increased 27.8% to an all-time high of ₹3.62 lakh crore.

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Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 23.9% to a record ₹62,409 crore, while profit before tax advanced 32.6% to ₹38,613 crore. The company's first-half net profit also crossed ₹50,000 crore for the first time.

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With O2C earnings expected to strengthen, retail performance potentially improving and renewable energy installations approaching, JPMorgan sees multiple avenues for Reliance Industries to sustain its growth momentum. However, after the recent rally, the next phase of gains may increasingly depend on these anticipated triggers translating into stronger business performance.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.