Reliance Industries shares: Compelling buy! RIL can rally up to 32%, says Kotak Securities1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Kotak Equities has revised its target price to ₹2,900, from ₹3,000 earlier, largely due to a cut in R-Jio valuation and higher net debt assumption
After correcting nearly 20 per cent from its peak of ₹2,856.15 per share, domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities believes that Reliance Industries (RIL) is a compelling buy.
