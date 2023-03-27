“After the recent correction [RIL -20 per cent, Nifty -10 per cent], we believe at CMP, the market is not ascribing any value to RIL’s New Commerce/FMCG forays, New Energy or duopoly benefits in R-Jio. It also seems to factor in a much lower multiple (25 times EV/EBITDA versus our base case valuation of 32.5 times) for retail and ₹500 billion higher net debt," the note said.