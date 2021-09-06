Reliance Industries shares extend rally after a breakout. Experts see more gain

On reasons for rise in the heavyweight, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has recently announced to double the production of cheaper green hydrogen — announcing an aggressive foray into the green energy sector. Apart from this, after the Bharti Airtel's ₹200 ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) announcement, market is making an assessment about the Reliance Jio ARPU at around ₹160 to ₹170 — leading to rise in valuations of Reliance Jio. Apart from this, progress in Reliance Saudi Aramco deal (said to be worth around $25 billion) was already there. So, all these fundamentals have together worked in favour of Reliance Industries share price rally and this may continue for next 9 to 12 months."