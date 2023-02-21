“Firing on all cylinders: While O2C will benefit from the “platinum age of refining", telecom is set to ride the 5G transition with significant tariff increase tailwind, robust growth in retail from aggressive investments so far, and the gas production growth driving earnings of oil and gas segment. We initiate coverage on RIL shares with BUY rating and a SoTP target of ₹2,900 per share, an upside of 20%," the note stated.