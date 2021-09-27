Reliance Industries shares hit record high, above 2500. Good time to buy?

On why Reliance share price is skyrocketing; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Immediate reason for rise in Reliance shares is Mukesh Ambani's recent announcement to expand Reliance' solar energy projects. Apart from this, there is sharp progress in Reliance Saudi Aramco deal as well. So, market is highly bullish on Reliance shares on these developments." He said that market is expecting same kind of announcement in regard to JioMart as well. However, he maintained that rising crude oil prices may pause the rally in Reliance share price and advised reliance share price holders to book profit immediately after any major dip in the Sensex’ heavy weigh stock.

