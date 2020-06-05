Shares of Reliance Industries today hit a record high when it rose over 2% to ₹1617.70 in early trade today. The jump in the RIL's share price came after Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu-Dhabi based sovereign investor, announced investment of ₹9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised ₹87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks," the company said in a statement.

Reliance Industries on Thursday reclaimed ₹10 lakh crore market-capitalisation mark after its shares surged over 2.4 per cent on the back of the success of the rights issue.

RIL on Thursday closed at ₹1,579.95 on the BSE, a gain of ₹37.50 or 2.43 per cent over the previous day close.









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated