Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Reliance Industries shares hit record high after announcing another Jio deal
Shares of Reliance Industries today hit a record high when it rose over 2% to 1617.70 in early trade today

Reliance Industries shares hit record high after announcing another Jio deal

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Staff Writer

The jump in the RIL's share price came after Mubadala Investment Company announced investment of 9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms

Shares of Reliance Industries today hit a record high when it rose over 2% to 1617.70 in early trade today. The jump in the RIL's share price came after Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu-Dhabi based sovereign investor, announced investment of 9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of 5.16 lakh crore.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks," the company said in a statement.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks," the company said in a statement.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks," the company said in a statement.

Reliance Industries on Thursday reclaimed 10 lakh crore market-capitalisation mark after its shares surged over 2.4 per cent on the back of the success of the rights issue.

RIL on Thursday closed at 1,579.95 on the BSE, a gain of 37.50 or 2.43 per cent over the previous day close.

