Reliance Industries shares hit record high after announcing another Jio deal

Reliance Industries shares hit record high after announcing another Jio deal1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
The jump in the RIL's share price came after Mubadala Investment Company announced investment of ₹9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The jump in the RIL's share price came after Mubadala Investment Company announced investment of ₹9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms
Shares of Reliance Industries today hit a record high when it rose over 2% to ₹1617.70 in early trade today. The jump in the RIL's share price came after Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu-Dhabi based sovereign investor, announced investment of ₹9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore.
Shares of Reliance Industries today hit a record high when it rose over 2% to ₹1617.70 in early trade today. The jump in the RIL's share price came after Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu-Dhabi based sovereign investor, announced investment of ₹9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore.
With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised ₹87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks," the company said in a statement.
With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised ₹87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks," the company said in a statement.
Reliance Industries on Thursday reclaimed ₹10 lakh crore market-capitalisation mark after its shares surged over 2.4 per cent on the back of the success of the rights issue.
RIL on Thursday closed at ₹1,579.95 on the BSE, a gain of ₹37.50 or 2.43 per cent over the previous day close.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated