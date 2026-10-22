Reliance Industries shares: Monarch sees 20% upside in 3–4 months - Reveals buy range, targets for Mukesh Ambani stock

Reliance Industries shares could be approaching a potential turnaround after a prolonged correction, with Monarch Networth Capital identifying a technical reversal pattern that may pave the way for a recovery of up to 20% over the next three to four months. The brokerage has named Reliance Industries (RIL) its stock pick of the week, recommending that traders accumulate the stock in the ₹1,180–1,220 range, with a target price of ₹1,350–1,450.

Advertisement

The recommendation implies an upside potential of 12–20%. However, the trading strategy comes with a clear risk-management condition: traders should maintain a stop loss below ₹1,100 on a closing basis.

The call comes after Reliance Industries retreated from its earlier highs and spent several months undergoing a correction. Recently, Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) drew strong investor demand. Jio Platforms' ₹30,213-crore IPO was fully subscribed within approximately 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday, October 21, making it the fastest among India's mega IPOs to achieve full subscription.

Reliance Industries stock forms triple-bottom pattern: What traders should watch According to Monarch Networth Capital, Reliance Industries had staged a strong rally before encountering resistance around ₹1,600–1,620. The stock subsequently entered a multi-month correction and retracement phase, giving back a portion of its earlier gains.

Advertisement

The correction brought the stock towards the ₹1,150–1,180 zone, which has emerged as an important support area. The brokerage believes the price action around this range is significant because the stock appears to be forming a triple-bottom reversal pattern.

A triple-bottom pattern is a technical chart formation in which a stock tests a similar support level on multiple occasions but fails to break decisively below it. The pattern can indicate that selling pressure is weakening and buyers are becoming more willing to defend the support zone. If the support holds and buying interest strengthens, the stock could begin moving towards higher resistance levels.

The brokerage's recommended accumulation range of ₹1,180–1,220 places the entry zone around the stock's current support structure. This allows traders to position themselves for a potential recovery while defining a clear level at which the trade thesis would need to be reassessed.

Advertisement

Monarch Networth Capital has set an initial target range of ₹1,350–1,450 over the next three to four months. The upper end of the target range would represent a recovery towards levels last seen before the correction gathered momentum, although the stock would need to overcome intervening resistance for the move to materialise.

The stop loss below ₹1,100 on a closing basis is an important part of the strategy. A decisive breach of that level could weaken the technical setup and indicate that the support zone has failed to hold.

For now, the key levels to monitor are the ₹1,150–1,180 support zone, the ₹1,180–1,220 accumulation range and the ₹1,350–1,450 target band.

Reliance Industries share price trend Reliance Industries shares fell around 1.5% to an intraday low of ₹1,190 apiece on the BSE. The stock is now approximately 26% below its 52-week high of ₹1,611.20, recorded in January 2026. Meanwhile, it is now just over 3% away from its 52-week low of ₹1,152.30 on October 13.

Advertisement

The stock has declined 4% over the past month, 7% in three months and 12% in six months. Its losses have exceeded 18% over the past year, highlighting the sustained pressure on the shares despite the attention surrounding the Jio Platforms IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.